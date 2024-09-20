Additional BRT Buses Announced For Students Of MDCAT Test On Sep 22
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 10:20 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) TransPeshawar transport service announced on Friday that additional buses of BRT would run on September 22 for students of MDCAT to reach their respective test centres timely.
According to the spokesperson of TransPeshawar the service would also be available at the end of the test so that the students could reach their destinations without inconvenience.
APP/adi
