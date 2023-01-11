Additional Bus Terminal at Pirwadahi; LHC seeks report from Rawalpindi administration

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday sought a report from Commissioner Rawalpindi and Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi(MCR) on a petition over the addition of a bus terminal at Pirwadahi bus stand.

The LHC Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmed heard the petition filed by General Secretary of Pakistan Transport Association Raja Khaqan Jamil.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the Court that there were 36 bus terminals at Pirwadhai general bus stand under the layout plan, while the administration allotted one more bus terminal violating the layout plan.

The LHC Justice, after the preliminary hearing of the petition, issued a notice to the Commissioner and CO MCR Rawalpindi for a response.