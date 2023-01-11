UrduPoint.com

Additional Bus Terminal At Pirwadahi; LHC Seeks Report From Rawalpindi Administration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 09:05 PM

Additional Bus Terminal at Pirwadahi; LHC seeks report from Rawalpindi administration

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday sought a report from Commissioner Rawalpindi and Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi(MCR) on a petition over the addition of a bus terminal at Pirwadahi bus stand

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday sought a report from Commissioner Rawalpindi and Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi(MCR) on a petition over the addition of a bus terminal at Pirwadahi bus stand.

The LHC Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmed heard the petition filed by General Secretary of Pakistan Transport Association Raja Khaqan Jamil.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the Court that there were 36 bus terminals at Pirwadhai general bus stand under the layout plan, while the administration allotted one more bus terminal violating the layout plan.

The LHC Justice, after the preliminary hearing of the petition, issued a notice to the Commissioner and CO MCR Rawalpindi for a response.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Tanvir Ahmed From Court

Recent Stories

DP World&#039;s World Security, Transworld Group p ..

DP World&#039;s World Security, Transworld Group partner to strengthen workforce ..

22 minutes ago
 16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis to ..

16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis tournament in Sharjah

52 minutes ago
 Moscow Says EU Moving Towards Geopolitical Rivalry ..

Moscow Says EU Moving Towards Geopolitical Rivalry With China Through NATO Partn ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to control wheat shortage in Bal ..

Govt taking steps to control wheat shortage in Balochistan: Balochistan Governme ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) admin ensuring s ..

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) admin ensuring sufficient flour sacks at sale ..

2 minutes ago
 Roscosmos Says Exploring Dragon to Get Expedition ..

Roscosmos Says Exploring Dragon to Get Expedition 68 Back to Earth in Case of Em ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.