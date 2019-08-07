UrduPoint.com
Additional Carriageway Of N-55 Petaro-Sehwan Section To Be Completed By December

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 05:03 PM

Ongoing construction work of additional carriageway of Petaro-Sehwan section of Indus Highway (N-55) is expected to be completed as per schedule by year end

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ):Ongoing construction work of additional carriageway of Petaro-Sehwan section of Indus Highway (N-55) is expected to be completed as per schedule by year end.

An official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP that the project has been divided in two sections costing Rs 1755.37 million and Rs 2120 million respectively. He said that work on both the packages stated on June 13 last year and it would be completed by December this year.

The project is part of Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation, ( CAREC) Development Investment Programme aiming dualization and rehabilitation of 208km of three road sections of the N-55 in the provinces of Sindh (Petaro to Sehwan & Ratodero to Shikarpur-dualization work) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Darra Adamkhel to Peshawar-Rehabilitation Work).

The 1264-kilometre Indus Highway , running along right bank of Indus River, is the shortest North-South route of the country which links port city of Karachi with the North-Western city of Peshawar through Dera Ghazi Khan.

Construction of dual carriageway and improvement of the route is quite vital because it provided the shortest route to commuters but will also reduce traffic load on Grand Trunk Road (N-5) which is a preferred choice for commercial and passenger traffic for its connection with commercial centres of the country and better riding quality besides the fact that it is about 265 kilometres longer than the Indus Highway .

