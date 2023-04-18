UrduPoint.com

Additional CEO RCB Holds 'Khuli Kutchery'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Additional CEO RCB holds 'Khuli Kutchery'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Umair Mehboob here on Tuesday held 'Khuli Kutchery to address complaints of the Cantt residents.

A large number of citizens attended the 'Khuli Kutchery' while Assistant Secretary Board/Spokesperson RCB Muhammad Riasat, besides the Heads of different departments were also present.

Umair Mehboob talking to the participants said that efforts were being made to resolve the complaints of the residents without any discrimination.

During the 'Khuli Kutchery', the complaints regarding different branches, including sanitation, engineering, tax, water supply, enforcement and other branches were heard and the authorities concerned were directed to resolve the complaints within the shortest possible time frame to provide relief to the people.

Related Topics

Water Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5 ..

TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5-year and 10-year bond offerin ..

50 minutes ago
 Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at leas ..

Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at least two people

50 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Eswatini Senate discuss ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Eswatini Senate discuss bilateral cooperation

50 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on Independence Day

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th April 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.