Additional CEO RCB holds 'Khuli Kutchery'

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Umair Mehboob here on Tuesday held 'Khuli Kutchery to address complaints of the Cantt residents.

A large number of citizens attended the 'Khuli Kutchery' while Assistant Secretary Board/Spokesperson RCB Muhammad Riasat, besides the Heads of different departments were also present.

Umair Mehboob talking to the participants said that efforts were being made to resolve the complaints of the residents without any discrimination.

During the 'Khuli Kutchery', the complaints regarding different branches, including sanitation, engineering, tax, water supply, enforcement and other branches were heard and the authorities concerned were directed to resolve the complaints within the shortest possible time frame to provide relief to the people.