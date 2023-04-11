Close
Additional CEO RCB Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' To Address Public Complaints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Umair Mehboob here on Tuesday held 'Khuli Kutchery' to address complaints of the Cantt residents.

A large number of citizens attended the 'Khuli Kutchery' while on the occasion, Assistant Secretary Board Muhammad Riasat and the Heads of different departments were present. The citizens raised their issues on this occasion.

Umair Mehboob while talking to the participants said that efforts were being made to resolve the complaints of the residents without any discrimination and provide relief to the citizens.

During the 'Khuli Kutchery', the complaints regarding different branches, including sanitation, engineering, tax, water supply, enforcement and other branches were heard and the authorities concerned were directed to resolve the complaints within the shortest possible time frame to provide relief to the people.

Umair Mehboob said that the cleanliness arrangements for the Cantt areas particularly during the last four to five months had been improved. The RCB spokesman said that the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide relief to the residents and resolve their complaints on priority.

