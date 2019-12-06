UrduPoint.com
Additional Charge Of Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Entrusted To DG Sports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 10:12 PM

Additional charge of Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab entrusted to DG Sports

The Punjab government has given additional charge of Secretary Sports, Youth Affairs, Archeology and Tourism to Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th December, 2019) The Punjab government has given additional charge of Secretary Sports, Youth Affairs, Archeology and Tourism to Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh..According to provincial government's notification issued on Friday , Adnan Aulakh will now perform as Secretary Sports, Youth Affairs, Archeology and Tourism in addition to his duties as Director General Sports Punjab.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh has started working in his new capacity after assuming the office of Secretary Sports, Youth Affairs, Archeology and Tourism.

