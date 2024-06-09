Open Menu

Additional Chief Secretary, AIG Prisons Visit District Jail Abbottabad To Review Inmate Welfare Programs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Additional Chief Secretary, AIG Prisons visit District Jail Abbottabad to review inmate welfare programs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary for Home and Tribal Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Abid Majeed and Additional Inspector General (AIG) Prisons Hamid Rehman on Sunday conducted an official visit to District Jail Abbottabad to review the ongoing welfare activities and facilities for inmates, address their concerns and specifically assess the skill development program and the jail's manufacturing unit.

The visit commenced with a comprehensive briefing by the Superintendent of Jail, Muhammad Hamid Azam. He provided details about various programs initiated for the welfare of the inmates.

Following the briefing, the Additional Chief Secretary and Additional Inspector General inspected the jail factory, where they observed the production process of non-woven bags and interacted with the inmates engaged in the work. The dignitaries expressed satisfaction with the inmates' engagement and the quality of their work, praising the jail administration's efforts.

Recognizing the factory's performance and market competitiveness, Abid Majeed directed the provision of a logo printing machine for the non-woven bags. Additionally, the officials reviewed the newly established video link facility in the jail.

They were informed that this facility would enable inmates to attend court hearings remotely, ensuring timely justice and reducing the costs and security risks associated with transporting inmates to court.

The dignitaries also commended the jail's innovative grievance redressal initiative, which utilizes an intercom system at the main gate. This system allows for efficient handling of inmate complaints.

The Additional Chief Secretary KPK lauded the dedication and hard work of the entire District Jail Abbottabad team. He urged them to continue their efforts with the same passion and commitment.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Jail Visit Same Sunday Market Court

Recent Stories

ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of ma ..

ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

19 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

19 hours ago
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

19 hours ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

19 hours ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

19 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

19 hours ago
 AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of ..

AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..

19 hours ago
 Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunda ..

Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan