Additional Chief Secretary, AIG Prisons Visit District Jail Abbottabad To Review Inmate Welfare Programs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary for Home and Tribal Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Abid Majeed and Additional Inspector General (AIG) Prisons Hamid Rehman on Sunday conducted an official visit to District Jail Abbottabad to review the ongoing welfare activities and facilities for inmates, address their concerns and specifically assess the skill development program and the jail's manufacturing unit.
The visit commenced with a comprehensive briefing by the Superintendent of Jail, Muhammad Hamid Azam. He provided details about various programs initiated for the welfare of the inmates.
Following the briefing, the Additional Chief Secretary and Additional Inspector General inspected the jail factory, where they observed the production process of non-woven bags and interacted with the inmates engaged in the work. The dignitaries expressed satisfaction with the inmates' engagement and the quality of their work, praising the jail administration's efforts.
Recognizing the factory's performance and market competitiveness, Abid Majeed directed the provision of a logo printing machine for the non-woven bags. Additionally, the officials reviewed the newly established video link facility in the jail.
They were informed that this facility would enable inmates to attend court hearings remotely, ensuring timely justice and reducing the costs and security risks associated with transporting inmates to court.
The dignitaries also commended the jail's innovative grievance redressal initiative, which utilizes an intercom system at the main gate. This system allows for efficient handling of inmate complaints.
The Additional Chief Secretary KPK lauded the dedication and hard work of the entire District Jail Abbottabad team. He urged them to continue their efforts with the same passion and commitment.
