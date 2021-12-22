Additional Chief Secretary chairs PIM core committee meeting

UrduPoint.com

Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah on Wednesday chaired Public Investment Management (PIM ) Core committee to discuss progress

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah on Wednesday chaired Public Investment Management (PIM ) Core committee to discuss progress.

The KP government has adopted the Public Investment Management approach to ensure prudence in the provision and investment of funds on vital public infrastructure.

Chief Economist Planning and Development Department briefed the forum on progress made under PIM.

The meeting discussed progress on development projects, tasks assigned to sections and measures to improve the monitoring and evolution system.

The projects are being monitored and tracked in P&D department for timely completion of development projects in the light of instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

