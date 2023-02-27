UrduPoint.com

Additional Chief Secretary For Early Completion Of Hospital Project At Rahim Yar Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023

Additional Chief Secretary for early completion of hospital project at Rahim Yar Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt.(Retd) Saqib Zafar inspected the under construction project, Hazrat Hameed ud Din Surgical Complex, at Rahim Yar Khan and directed officials to complete the Rs 7 billion project at the earliest.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, the project would be a state-of-the-art facility at Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan.

He said that Hameed ud Din Surgical Complex will be a 488-bed facility with the latest surgical facilities.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab directed IDAP to speed up work on the project.

Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti informed the ACS that Rs 2300 million have been provided for Surgical Complex so far adding that the health facility, once completed, would provide the best health services to the entire region.

Principal Sheikh Zayed Medical College Prof. Saleem accompanied the ACS.

Later, the ACS also visited Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan and inquired about the health of the injured passengers of the Motorway bus accident, admitted in the hospital.

Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem, informed the ACS that a total of 13 injured passengers in the accident were brought to the hospital and nine of them have been discharged while the remaining four are still under treatment. One of them was shifted to ICU owing to his critical condition and the best treatment was being given to him, he added.

