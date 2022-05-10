Additional Chief Secretary for immediate steps to address water scarcity for cattle, wildlife in drought hit Cholistan

Additional Chief Secretary Capt (R) Saqib Zafar directed emergency steps to ensure provision of water for animals in the drought hit Cholistan

Following media reports on shortage of canal water and lack of drinking water for animals other wildlife species in Cholistan, the additional chief secretary Saqib Zafar sought complete report from Secretary Livestock, Secretary Canals and Secretary Agriculture about animals, water and crops situation in the region, triggered from closure of canals and lack of rains.

He directed them to take immediate steps for provision of safe drinking water for local people, cattle and wildlife in Cholistan. MD Cholistan Developmet Authority Muhammad Khalid was also directed to make emergency arrangements in this regard.

The teams of all the departments concerned rushed to the site and submitted report, suggesting some more emergency steps.

The cattle in the Cholistan areas are being shifted near populated areas. There were nearly 3000 small ponds, especially established for provision of water to animals. Similarly, camps have been installed to facilitate the local people. A control room has also been established for coordination in relief activities. The authorities concerned also sought cooperation from different nongovernmental organization.

Water is being supplied with the help of Water-Tankers. All the 3000 ponds are also being filled to save cattle and conserve wildlife in the Cholistan.