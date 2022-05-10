UrduPoint.com

Additional Chief Secretary For Immediate Steps To Address Water Scarcity For Cattle, Wildlife In Drought Hit Cholistan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2022 | 07:13 PM

Additional Chief Secretary for immediate steps to address water scarcity for cattle, wildlife in drought hit Cholistan

Additional Chief Secretary Capt (R) Saqib Zafar directed emergency steps to ensure provision of water for animals in the drought hit Cholistan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Capt (R) Saqib Zafar directed emergency steps to ensure provision of water for animals in the drought hit Cholistan.

Following media reports on shortage of canal water and lack of drinking water for animals other wildlife species in Cholistan, the additional chief secretary Saqib Zafar sought complete report from Secretary Livestock, Secretary Canals and Secretary Agriculture about animals, water and crops situation in the region, triggered from closure of canals and lack of rains.

He directed them to take immediate steps for provision of safe drinking water for local people, cattle and wildlife in Cholistan. MD Cholistan Developmet Authority Muhammad Khalid was also directed to make emergency arrangements in this regard.

The teams of all the departments concerned rushed to the site and submitted report, suggesting some more emergency steps.

The cattle in the Cholistan areas are being shifted near populated areas. There were nearly 3000 small ponds, especially established for provision of water to animals. Similarly, camps have been installed to facilitate the local people. A control room has also been established for coordination in relief activities. The authorities concerned also sought cooperation from different nongovernmental organization.

Water is being supplied with the help of Water-Tankers. All the 3000 ponds are also being filled to save cattle and conserve wildlife in the Cholistan.

Related Topics

Shortage Water Agriculture Drought SITE Cholistan Media All From Rains

Recent Stories

Gusty/dust raising winds likely to persist in sout ..

Gusty/dust raising winds likely to persist in southern, central plain distts

2 minutes ago
 233,000 children to be vaccinated during 5-day ant ..

233,000 children to be vaccinated during 5-day anti-polio drive

2 minutes ago
 India Stays Supportive of Sri Lankan Economic Reco ..

India Stays Supportive of Sri Lankan Economic Recovery, Stability - Foreign Mini ..

2 minutes ago
 SBP starts preliminary work on making Pakistan's f ..

SBP starts preliminary work on making Pakistan's first-ever film on sports

2 minutes ago
 Lamchar waterfall attracts tourists in overwhelmin ..

Lamchar waterfall attracts tourists in overwhelming numbers

2 minutes ago
 Sitara-i-Pakistan conferred upon Prof. Matsumura

Sitara-i-Pakistan conferred upon Prof. Matsumura

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.