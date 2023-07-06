Open Menu

Additional Chief Secretary For Upgradation Of Libraries In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Additional chief secretary for upgradation of libraries in South Punjab

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar on Thursday said that the South Punjab secretariat has finalized a plan to upgrade all libraries of South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar on Thursday said that the South Punjab secretariat has finalized a plan to upgrade all libraries of South Punjab.

In a meeting with the Vice Chancellor of Emerson University, Prof. Dr Muhammad Ramzan here, the additional chief secretary said that there were valuable and intellectual assets in form of the books at dozens of libraries in South Punjab. He said that South Punjab Secretariat has finalized a plan to upgrade the libraries to secure and organize the books.

On the occasion, VC Emerson University Prof Dr. Muhammad Ramzan appreciated the initiative of the South Punjab Secretariat and offered his full support for the initiative. He said that Emerson University will provide software support to manage and secure the books of the libraries. The Vice-Chancellor said it will be an honour for the Emerson University administration to serve the community.

During the meeting, quality education in universities, colleges and schools of South Punjab was also discussed and it was decided to formulate a strategy to meet the objective.

Related Topics

Education Punjab All

Recent Stories

OPEC's Share in Global Oil Market to Grow to Over ..

OPEC's Share in Global Oil Market to Grow to Over 40% by 2040-2050 - Secretary G ..

10 minutes ago
 Delegation of UCP students visits PSCA

Delegation of UCP students visits PSCA

11 minutes ago
 DC orders crackdown against overcharging

DC orders crackdown against overcharging

14 minutes ago
 Interim bails of Qureshi, Asad Umar extended till ..

Interim bails of Qureshi, Asad Umar extended till July 13

14 minutes ago
 Pajagi Road Shelter Home continues hosting people

Pajagi Road Shelter Home continues hosting people

14 minutes ago
 Dera police arrested 7 drug peddlers

Dera police arrested 7 drug peddlers

14 minutes ago
Automated online system being launched for approva ..

Automated online system being launched for approval of social security grants: S ..

14 minutes ago
 Khawar endeavors to make Bank of AJK as leading fi ..

Khawar endeavors to make Bank of AJK as leading financial institution of country ..

24 minutes ago
 Ahmad Jawad felicitates Zaka Ashraf on assuming ch ..

Ahmad Jawad felicitates Zaka Ashraf on assuming charge as PCB MC Chairman

24 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condemns suicide blast in Miranshah ..

21 minutes ago
 APPC Karachi Bureau bids farewell to outgoing Dire ..

APPC Karachi Bureau bids farewell to outgoing Director Pervaiz Aslam

10 minutes ago
 Court discharges 34 accused from terrorism cases

Court discharges 34 accused from terrorism cases

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan