Additional chief secretary for upgradation of libraries in South Punjab

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar on Thursday said that the South Punjab secretariat has finalized a plan to upgrade all libraries of South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar on Thursday said that the South Punjab secretariat has finalized a plan to upgrade all libraries of South Punjab.

In a meeting with the Vice Chancellor of Emerson University, Prof. Dr Muhammad Ramzan here, the additional chief secretary said that there were valuable and intellectual assets in form of the books at dozens of libraries in South Punjab. He said that South Punjab Secretariat has finalized a plan to upgrade the libraries to secure and organize the books.

On the occasion, VC Emerson University Prof Dr. Muhammad Ramzan appreciated the initiative of the South Punjab Secretariat and offered his full support for the initiative. He said that Emerson University will provide software support to manage and secure the books of the libraries. The Vice-Chancellor said it will be an honour for the Emerson University administration to serve the community.

During the meeting, quality education in universities, colleges and schools of South Punjab was also discussed and it was decided to formulate a strategy to meet the objective.