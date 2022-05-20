UrduPoint.com

Additional Chief Secretary Inspects Secretariat Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 11:23 PM

The Additional Chief Secretary(ACS) South Punjab Saqib Zafar visited the site of South Punjab Secretariat Multan to review the progress of work on the project and issued instructions

He directed to complete the project within the stipulated time and high quality of construction work be maintained.

He said shifting of offices of Administrative Secretaries in one building would further enhance the efficiency of Secretariat.

While briefing IDAP, Project Manager informed it was spanning over 504 Kanal land and Rs.3.51 billion are being spent on it.

Apart from government offices, residences of officers will also be constructed while 50 kanals have been allotted for IG Police Complex in it.

The project will be completed in August 2023, he concluded.

