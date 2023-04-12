Additional Chief Secretary reviews Merged Areas Governance Programme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Zubair Asghar Qureshi here on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss the Merged Areas Governance Programme (MAGP) in detail. The meeting reviewed various interventions of the MAGP, including accelerated development through the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) and Special Emphasis Programmes, border governance and connectivity and the support to local governance.

During the meeting, the Additional Chief Secretary was briefed on the progress of these interventions and their impact on the merged areas.

The participants of the meeting also discussed the challenges faced in implementing these interventions and explored ways to overcome them.

The MAGP is an important initiative aimed at promoting good governance and socio-economic development in the merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The government is committed to ensuring the successful implementation of this programme and to providing the necessary support to the local communities.

Overall, the meeting was a step forward towards achieving the goals of the MAGP and promoting sustainable development in the merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.