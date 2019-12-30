Additional Chief Secretary reviews progress of DG Khan Overseas Pakistanis Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Administrative Secretary of Overseas Pakistanis Commission) Shaukat Ali chaired a meeting to review the performance of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees of Dera Ghazi Khan Division via video link in Civil Secretariat here on Monday.

Vice Chairperson OPC Ch. Waseem Akhtar and Commissioner OPC Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari briefed the chair in detail about the resolved, referred and pending complaints of Dera Ghazi Khan Division and overall performance and working mechanism of commission.

Javed Iqbal Bokhari also shared the ongoing proceedings and latest statistics showing progress of the complaints.

Out of 274 complaints, total number of complaints resolved from 4 districts i.e. Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur is 192 which makes the resolved rate percent in the DG Khan Division.

It is also pertinent to mention that as per OPC Portal 17683 complaints have been received so far, out of which 9537 complaints have been resolved because of the hard work of the officers working in the commission.

The resolved rate of the complaints has reached from percent in the beginning of this year to 54 percent now.

Additional Chief Secretary Shaukat Ali while chairing the review meeting said that the marvelous work done by the commission is commendable and expeditious disposal of the complaints of the overseas Pakistanis by the commission is also satisfactory. Overseas Pakistanis are backbone to the economy of this country and early resolution of their problems is among the top priorities of current PTI-led Government.

The best performing Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers shall be rewarded with certificates while on the other hand, the officers not complying with the directions shall receive disciplinary action against them.

District Police Officers of Dera Ghazi Khan Divisionand concerned officers attended the meeting.