Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab assumes charge

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Newly appointed Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has arrived at Bahawalpur last evening and assumed charge of his office.

He visited offices of various departments on Friday.

He was accompanied by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial.

He was briefed about the performance of the departments.