UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Assumes Charge

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:53 PM

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab assumes charge

Newly appointed Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has arrived at Bahawalpur last evening and assumed charge of his office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Newly appointed Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has arrived at Bahawalpur last evening and assumed charge of his office.

He visited offices of various departments on Friday.

He was accompanied by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial.

He was briefed about the performance of the departments.

Related Topics

Punjab Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Issues like Kashmir and Palestine need immediate a ..

40 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French counterpart discuss reg ..

41 minutes ago

Agriculture surpasses share of Industry in GDP: Mi ..

45 minutes ago

Passing Out Parade Of Pakistan Navy Seal Course He ..

53 minutes ago

MD SSWMB finalizes strategy for Monsoon, Eid-ul-Az ..

1 second ago

Oman's Daily COVID-19 Toll Grows by 1,370 to Nearl ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.