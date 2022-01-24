UrduPoint.com

Additional Commissioner Calls For Utilizing All Resources For Success Of Anti Polio Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Additional Commissioner calls for utilizing all resources for success of anti polio drive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Additional Commissioner Tahir Ali Memon Monday kicked off the anti polio drive by administering polio drops to children in his office.

He said all resources should be utilized to make the anti-polio campaign a success.

He said that parents should get their children immunized with anti-polio drops to protect them from permanent disability.

Tahir Ali Memon directed the concerned officers to perform their duties in a cheerful manner so that 100% results of the anti-polio campaign could be achieved.

Dr. Eman Ali Gohar, Imam Bakhsh Magsi and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Polio All From

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

5 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

5 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

5 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

5 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

5 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.