Additional Commissioner calls for utilizing all resources for success of anti polio drive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Additional Commissioner Tahir Ali Memon Monday kicked off the anti polio drive by administering polio drops to children in his office.

He said all resources should be utilized to make the anti-polio campaign a success.

He said that parents should get their children immunized with anti-polio drops to protect them from permanent disability.

Tahir Ali Memon directed the concerned officers to perform their duties in a cheerful manner so that 100% results of the anti-polio campaign could be achieved.

Dr. Eman Ali Gohar, Imam Bakhsh Magsi and other officers were also present on the occasion.