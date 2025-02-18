Additional Commissioner Chairs Meeting Of Divisional Task Force Of Polio
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 06:44 PM
A review meeting of the Divisional Task Force Polio was convened on Tuesday at the Commissioner's Office, Shahbaz Building, under the Supervision of Additional Commissioner Manzoor Ahmed Leghari
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A review meeting of the Divisional Task Force Polio was convened on Tuesday at the Commissioner's Office, Shahbaz Building, under the Supervision of Additional Commissioner Manzoor Ahmed Leghari.
Addressing the meeting, Manzoor Ahmed Leghari emphasized the need for intensified efforts to eradicate polio.
He highlighted the significant progress made in the division, with only one polio case reported in Sindh during January. He said that the division faces unavailable and refusal children cases and preparing to manage these challenges by implementing micro plan strategies.
To further boost the campaign's success, Additional Commissioner stressed the importance of social mobilization awareness initiatives at the taluka and union council levels, entrusting deputy commissioners with this critical responsibility.
The meeting concluded on a positive note, with representatives from the World Health Organization acknowledging the division's good performance in the previous anti-polio campaign. With renewed commitment and collective efforts, the upcoming campaign is poised for success.
Police officers, representatives from the World Health Organization and divisional deputy commissioners, and health department officers partook via video link to discuss preparations and public awareness strategies for the upcoming 12-day Big Catch-up Routine Immunization Campaign, set to commence on February 20.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets UAE Team Emirates XRG cyclists
FNC, Omani Shura Council discuss parliamentary cooperation
Meeting discuss steps to solve Regi Model Town dispute
Additional Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Task Force of Polio
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds Open Court in Jacobabad
Chinese business delegation visits ICCI, explores investment opportunities
World Bank’s Executive Directors visit Tarbela Dam
Japanese CG, Economic Researcher Call on SU VC, discuss Language Program Revival ..
Bill proposed strict punishments for drug trafficking in educational institution ..
Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law for military
Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs celebrations continue in Sehwan, DC Jamshoro revie ..
Citizens demand action against charging annual school fees
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting discuss steps to solve Regi Model Town dispute1 minute ago
-
Additional Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Task Force of Polio1 minute ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds Open Court in Jacobabad1 minute ago
-
World Bank’s Executive Directors visit Tarbela Dam48 seconds ago
-
Japanese CG, Economic Researcher Call on SU VC, discuss Language Program Revival & Academic Exchange1 minute ago
-
Bill proposed strict punishments for drug trafficking in educational institutions6 minutes ago
-
District administration bans sale of unhygienic food around schools8 minutes ago
-
Equip children with ornament of education: Ijaz Laghari8 minutes ago
-
Aerial firing, quad copter flying, pigeon flying banned under Section 1448 minutes ago
-
A fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot to promote mental activities.13 minutes ago
-
CM lauded for focusing on youth education, training36 minutes ago
-
Delta passengers dangled from seats as plane flipped over36 minutes ago