Additional Commissioner commits suicide

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Commissioner (Revenue) Imran Raza Abbasi committed suicide in Faisal Town area here on Tuesday.

Police said that Imran Abbasi was posted in Lahore only a day ago and he had arrived from Islamabad a night before. His driver Rustam opened the flat door in the morning and he found his body hanging from the ceiling fan.

On information, the police and forensic teams reached the spot and collected evidences.

The police took the body into custody and later removed to the dead house for autopsy.

He was previously the Director Anti-Corruption in Bahawalpur and Faisalabad.

The alleged suicide was reported to CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana.

He directed the police to look into the matter.

He sought a report from SP Model Town in this regard.

According to SP Model Town, police will investigate Imran Abbasi's deathin the light of medical report.