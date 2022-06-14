UrduPoint.com

Additional Commissioner Commits Suicide

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Additional Commissioner commits suicide

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Commissioner (Revenue) Imran Raza Abbasi committed suicide in Faisal Town area here on Tuesday.

Police said that Imran Abbasi was posted in Lahore only a day ago and he had arrived from Islamabad a night before. His driver Rustam opened the flat door in the morning and he found his body hanging from the ceiling fan.

On information, the police and forensic teams reached the spot and collected evidences.

The police took the body into custody and later removed to the dead house for autopsy.

He was previously the Director Anti-Corruption in Bahawalpur and Faisalabad.

The alleged suicide was reported to CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana.

He directed the police to look into the matter.

He sought a report from SP Model Town in this regard.

According to SP Model Town, police will investigate Imran Abbasi's deathin the light of medical report.

Related Topics

Lahore Dead Islamabad Faisalabad Police Driver Suicide Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

27 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran fo ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran for his official visit to Iran

1 hour ago
 PTI challenges ECP'S verdict on PA reserved seats ..

PTI challenges ECP'S verdict on PA reserved seats before IHC

2 hours ago
 National team still needs to improve in certain ar ..

National team still needs to improve in certain areas: Babar Azam

2 hours ago
 Ata Tarar faces criticism for violating decorum of ..

Ata Tarar faces criticism for violating decorum of Punjab Assembly

2 hours ago
 NEPRA increase the power tariff by Rs 5.28 for K-E ..

NEPRA increase the power tariff by Rs 5.28 for K-Electric users

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.