Additional Commissioner For Efforts To Help Disable Persons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 11:45 PM

Additional Commissioner- II, Sukkur Muhammad Hajan Ujjain on Wednesday appealed to the people of the city as well as NGOs, social workers, elected representatives, and scouts to come forward and put in every effort to make the anti-polio campaign a success

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Additional Commissioner- II, Sukkur Muhammad Hajan Ujjain on Wednesday appealed to the people of the city as well as NGOs, social workers, elected representatives, and scouts to come forward and put in every effort to make the anti-polio campaign a success.

Chaired a meeting to review upcoming Anti Polio Campaign at his office, Ujjain asked the people to realize their moral and legal obligation to make the upcoming anti-polio campaign successful.

He said it was a real struggle against the crippling disease to save humanity from disability and we must do our best to eradicate the polio disease at any cost.

Officials of the health, education, social welfare departments and other concerned attended the meeting.

Related Topics

