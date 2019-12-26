Additional Commissioner Hyderabad for ensuring recovery of agriculture income tax

The Additional Commissioner-I Hyderabad, Syed Sajjad Haider Shah, has asked the revenue officers to ensure recovery of agriculture income tax in accordance to government policy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The Additional Commissioner-I Hyderabad , Syed Sajjad Haider Shah, has asked the revenue officers to ensure recovery of agriculture income tax in accordance to government policy.

The revenue officers should personally monitor the process of agriculture income tax recovery and bring all the owners of agriculture fields into agriculture income tax net, he said on Thursday while presiding over the meeting of the divisional committee formed by the board of Revenue Sindh in respect of agriculture income tax recovery.

He also directed the revenue officers to submit report of agriculture income tax recovery along with detailed potential assessment with Names to the office of the Board of Revenue through Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad on monthly basis.

He asked the Additional Deputy Commissioners of all districts of Hyderabad division to ensure the implementation of Agriculture Income Tax Ordinance 2000 in letter and spirit and also suggest proposals and recommendations if they have for amendment in Rules 2001.

They should also hold regular meetings with Assistant Commissioners of their respective districts in respect of the recovery of agriculture income tax, he instructed.