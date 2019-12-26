UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Additional Commissioner Hyderabad For Ensuring Recovery Of Agriculture Income Tax

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 06:54 PM

Additional Commissioner Hyderabad for ensuring recovery of agriculture income tax

The Additional Commissioner-I Hyderabad, Syed Sajjad Haider Shah, has asked the revenue officers to ensure recovery of agriculture income tax in accordance to government policy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The Additional Commissioner-I Hyderabad, Syed Sajjad Haider Shah, has asked the revenue officers to ensure recovery of agriculture income tax in accordance to government policy.

The revenue officers should personally monitor the process of agriculture income tax recovery and bring all the owners of agriculture fields into agriculture income tax net, he said on Thursday while presiding over the meeting of the divisional committee formed by the board of Revenue Sindh in respect of agriculture income tax recovery.

He also directed the revenue officers to submit report of agriculture income tax recovery along with detailed potential assessment with Names to the office of the Board of Revenue through Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad on monthly basis.

He asked the Additional Deputy Commissioners of all districts of Hyderabad division to ensure the implementation of Agriculture Income Tax Ordinance 2000 in letter and spirit and also suggest proposals and recommendations if they have for amendment in Rules 2001.

They should also hold regular meetings with Assistant Commissioners of their respective districts in respect of the recovery of agriculture income tax, he instructed.

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Hyderabad All Government

Recent Stories

Five reasons the COP25 climate talks failed

1 minute ago

Qasim Suri inaugurates NADRA Center of Satellite T ..

2 minutes ago

Speaker National Assembly visits Roza e Rasool (SA ..

2 minutes ago

Conviction of Pervez Musharraf challenged in apex ..

2 minutes ago

EP's Vice President to arrive Pakistan today

8 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority triggers operation a ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.