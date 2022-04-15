UrduPoint.com

Additional Commissioner Reviews Availability Of Commodities In Ramazan Bazaars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2022 | 06:19 PM

Additional Commissioner reviews availability of commodities in Ramazan bazaars

Additional Commissioner Coordinator Sundas Arshad reviewed measures taken for dengue eradication and availability, quality of subsidized commodities in Ramazan bazaars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Additional Commissioner Coordinator Sundas Arshad reviewed measures taken for dengue eradication and availability, quality of subsidized commodities in Ramazan bazaars.

She was presiding over a meeting at the Commissioner's office here on Friday. Additional Deputy Commissioners Tanveer Alyas Cheema, Dr Mujtaba and Syed Munawar Abbas attended the meeting while deputy commissioners of Lahore Division attended meeting through video link.

The additional commissioner said that all departments should play an active role in implementing dengueguidelines, adding that people's cooperation was of utmost importance for controlling dengue and a special campaign should be launched to raise awareness among citizens.

Surveillance teams comprising trained staff should be deployed for searching and killing larvae, she stressed.

It was told during the meeting that inspections were being carried out on regular basis in Ramadan bazaars and general market to ensure fixed prices announced by the government. Agriculture fair price shops have been set up in Ramadan bazaars to provide vegetables and fruits at discount rates.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Agriculture Price Market All Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Officials of Chinese Embassy visit Pak-China Middl ..

Officials of Chinese Embassy visit Pak-China Middle School in Gwadar

11 seconds ago
 Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

12 seconds ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

14 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns case regarding Baloc ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns case regarding Baloch students till Apr 23

15 seconds ago
 SMBR reviews revenue court management system

SMBR reviews revenue court management system

17 seconds ago
 Prime Minister thanks German chancellor for felici ..

Prime Minister thanks German chancellor for felicitation message

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.