Additional Commissioner reviews availability of commodities in Ramazan bazaars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Additional Commissioner Coordinator Sundas Arshad reviewed measures taken for dengue eradication and availability, quality of subsidized commodities in Ramazan bazaars.

She was presiding over a meeting at the Commissioner's office here on Friday. Additional Deputy Commissioners Tanveer Alyas Cheema, Dr Mujtaba and Syed Munawar Abbas attended the meeting while deputy commissioners of Lahore Division attended meeting through video link.

The additional commissioner said that all departments should play an active role in implementing dengueguidelines, adding that people's cooperation was of utmost importance for controlling dengue and a special campaign should be launched to raise awareness among citizens.

Surveillance teams comprising trained staff should be deployed for searching and killing larvae, she stressed.

It was told during the meeting that inspections were being carried out on regular basis in Ramadan bazaars and general market to ensure fixed prices announced by the government. Agriculture fair price shops have been set up in Ramadan bazaars to provide vegetables and fruits at discount rates.