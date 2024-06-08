Additional Commissioner Sibi Launches Polio Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 08:32 PM
Additional Deputy Commissioner Sibi, Ali Asghar Magsi, formally launched the anti-polio campaign in the district on Saturday by administering polio drops to children at District Headquarters Hospital Sibi
SIBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Sibi, Ali Asghar Magsi, formally launched the anti-polio campaign in the district on Saturday by administering polio drops to children at District Headquarters Hospital Sibi.
On this occasion, District Health Officer Dr Akbar Solangi, Dr Rafiq Chhalgari and other officers of the health department were present.
On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ali Asghar Magsi said that all UCMOs should conduct polio campaigns in their respective UCs in the best manner so that no child is left out of receiving polio drops.
He said that Deputy Commissioner Sibi Jahanzeb Sheikh has issued special instructions that all the officers should pay special attention to the monitoring process during the polio campaign.
The polio campaign will continue until June 12 and 288 teams will participate the in campaign to make it successful.
APP/dmr/378
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa elect to bowl first against Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Imad’s participation in match against India uncertain
Punjab to launch emergency services on motorways
DC Astore chairs meeting regarding electricity bills recovery
KP Additional CS of Home Affairs reviews skill development programs at CJH
PM leaves for Pakistan after concluding five-day historic visit to China
Meeting discusses arrangements for Eidul Azha
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Small Industries Dr. Kausar Taqdees Gi ..
ACP Pays tribute to renowned Actor Ayaz Khan
Minister emphasises need for systemic improvements in maternal, child health
QWP supports 18th Amendment, against conspiracy: Sikandar
Deputy PM Dar, FM Fidan call for concerted int’l efforts to end Israeli aggres ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab to launch emergency services on motorways14 minutes ago
-
DC Astore chairs meeting regarding electricity bills recovery14 minutes ago
-
KP Additional CS of Home Affairs reviews skill development programs at CJH14 minutes ago
-
PM leaves for Pakistan after concluding five-day historic visit to China14 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses arrangements for Eidul Azha14 minutes ago
-
ACP Pays tribute to renowned Actor Ayaz Khan12 minutes ago
-
Minister emphasises need for systemic improvements in maternal, child health12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews cleanliness, beautification arrangements12 minutes ago
-
QWP supports 18th Amendment, against conspiracy: Sikandar12 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM Dar, FM Fidan call for concerted int’l efforts to end Israeli aggression, genocide of Pa ..12 minutes ago
-
Call to collective conscience of world to help children victims of aggression12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique takes notice of fire incident at hospital12 minutes ago