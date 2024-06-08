Open Menu

Additional Commissioner Sibi Launches Polio Campaign

Published June 08, 2024

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sibi, Ali Asghar Magsi, formally launched the anti-polio campaign in the district on Saturday by administering polio drops to children at District Headquarters Hospital Sibi

On this occasion, District Health Officer Dr Akbar Solangi, Dr Rafiq Chhalgari and other officers of the health department were present.

On this occasion, District Health Officer Dr Akbar Solangi, Dr Rafiq Chhalgari and other officers of the health department were present.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ali Asghar Magsi said that all UCMOs should conduct polio campaigns in their respective UCs in the best manner so that no child is left out of receiving polio drops.

He said that Deputy Commissioner Sibi Jahanzeb Sheikh has issued special instructions that all the officers should pay special attention to the monitoring process during the polio campaign.

The polio campaign will continue until June 12 and 288 teams will participate the in campaign to make it successful.

