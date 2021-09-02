UrduPoint.com

Additional Covid Jab Available At Rs1,270 Per Dose For Travelers: NCOC

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday announced to make available additional Covid-19 vaccine at the rate of Rs1,270 per jab for people travelling to abroad.

The nerve center of the country in it's fight against the pandemic took to micro blogging website Twitter to announce the much awaited news.

It wrote on it's official handle, "Individuals who need to travel can now get additional dose of vaccine from selected Covid vaccination centers (CVCs) on showing the valid travel documents." It added that the additional dose for travelers would be available on payment including for the people of age group 12 years and above.

It also tweeted the image of list of CVCs that were 19 in number scattered in all the federating units.

Around six CVCs were set up in Punjab including two in Lahore namely Expo Hall 3 and LDA Complex, one each in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Multan. Government General Hospital Samanabad Faisalabad, Shahbaz Sharif sports Complex in Rawalpindi, Mass Vaccination Center Hockey Stadium Sialkot and Quaid-e-Azam academy for education Development in Multan.

There were five CVCs established in Sindh, three in Karachi, one each in Hyderabad and Sukkur. Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), Dow Ojha and Children Hospital of District Central.

DG Health Service Office in Hyderabad and Paracha Hospital in Sukkur.

Four CVCs were set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), one each in Peshawar, DI Khan, Abbottabad and Swat. Medical Teaching Institute Hayatabad Complex in Peshawar, CD Rutta Kulachi in DI Khan, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital in Abbottabad and Wadudia Hall in Swat.

One each in Balochistan and Islamabad Capital Territory were established including PSH Quetta and Tarlai Health Center.

Two CVCs were raised in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) one in Mass Vaccination Center in Muzzaffarabad city campus and one in DHO office Mirpur.

