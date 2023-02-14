UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Additional CS constitutes Cell to address people's complaints

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar constituted a special Cell to resolve public complaints received through print, electronic and social media, here on Tuesday

According to official sources, complaints submitted to the Additional Chief Secretary Office will also be resolved as early as possible. A mechanism in this context has been prepared to respond to the complaints swiftly.

A meeting chaired by deputy secretary Abdus Saboor, Staff Officers to Additional CS Adeel Khan, Section Officer Wajiha Rasoo, PRO Asghar Khan and Protocol Officer Taimur Aslam was held here. It was also decided to keep monitoring of media and prepare records and set timelines for solutions to the problems. It was also decided to maintain coordination among secretaries, assistant commissioners and officers of different departments as part of teamwork and hopefully, it will improve service delivery.

