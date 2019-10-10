Additional DC addresses seminar at Darbar

Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Muhammad Ayoub Chachar on Thursday urged the parents to get vaccinated their children of the age of 9 months to 5 years to prevent measles and other complications

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Muhammad Ayoub Chachar on Thursday urged the parents to get vaccinated their children of the age of 9 months to 5 years to prevent measles and other complications.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar at Darbar hall here in connection of prevention of measles and added that they were striving hard to achieve the assignment and task and make the campaign successful.

The seminar was participated by large number of citizens, journalists and representatives of NGOs, civil society and local bodies and officials of different departments.

Additional DC urged the citizens, civil society and media personnel to collaborate with health department to gain better results.