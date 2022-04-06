UrduPoint.com

Additional DC Dera Inspects Prices, Quality Of Edibles In Sasta Bazar

Published April 06, 2022

Additional DC Dera inspects prices, quality of edibles in Sasta Bazar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC) D I Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir here on Wednesday visited Sasta Bazaar and inspected prices of edible items. He also visited stalls of food items being established in the Bazaar and checked quality and prices of food items.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Sasta Bazaar had been established to facilitate people and ensure supply of quality food items to them during holy month of Ramzan. He also directed shopkeepers to sell food items on government approved rates and avoid hoarding and price hike.

He warned of taking strict action on flouting orders of district administration and said that concerned departments have been directed to monitor supply and quality of edibles being sold to public in Sasta Bazaar.

