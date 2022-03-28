Additional DC visit vegetable market

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Farooq Qamar visited Vegetable and Fruit Market Bahawalpur city and inspected the rate list and sale of food items.

The Secretary Market Committee and other government officials were also present on the occasion.

Additional DC (Finance) inspected the rate lists displayed on the shops.

On the occasion, he said that traders have a responsibility to provide fresh vegetables and fruits to the consumers.

He also directed the management to ensure cleanliness in the market.