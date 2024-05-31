Additional DC visits District Public School Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner General Attock, Anil Saeed paid a visit to District Public School Attock on Friday.

According to the DC office, the Additional DC along with School Principal Fayyaz Mehmood Zia visited various sections of the school.

The principal briefed him on the school's activities and performance.

Anil Saeed also interacted with the school staff, emphasising the need to maintain high educational standards at all costs.

He stressed that quality education is essential for the future of students and the country's progress.

APP/nsi/378