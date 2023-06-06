UrduPoint.com

Additional Deployment Of Warden Ordered During Rush Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurrum Ali Tuesday directed to increase deployment of traffic wardens to maintain traffic flow during rush hours.

Traffic obstacles should be removed and relevant authorities should be informed in writing about the elimination of encroachments to ease traffic flow, said RPO while chairing a meeting here.

The traffic officials were directed to interact with traders' associations to resolve issues pertaining to traffic-related.

The RPO instructed to increase counters to minimize license processing time at traffic headquarters, besides establishing separate counters for traffic learners and license renewal in allied hospitals of Rawalpindi.

Earlier, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan, District Traffic Officers also gave a detailed briefing to RPO on traffic flow and overall traffic situation.

