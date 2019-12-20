Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Khyber suspended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The service of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Khyber district, Fahad Ikram Qazi was suspended on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The service of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Khyber district, Fahad Ikram Qazi was suspended on Friday.

The Establishment Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued the notification of suspension of ADC, Fahad Ikaram Qazi.

The notification said that ADC Fahad Ikaran has been suspended for violating rules of discipline. Qazi is a grade-18 officer of provincial cadre.