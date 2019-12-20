UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Khyber Suspended

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 03:05 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Khyber suspended

The service of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Khyber district, Fahad Ikram Qazi was suspended on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The service of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Khyber district, Fahad Ikram Qazi was suspended on Friday.

The Establishment Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued the notification of suspension of ADC, Fahad Ikaram Qazi.

The notification said that ADC Fahad Ikaran has been suspended for violating rules of discipline. Qazi is a grade-18 officer of provincial cadre.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

Suspect held,distillery unearthed during search op ..

6 minutes ago

Court awards 14-year imprisonment, Rs 67 mln fine ..

6 minutes ago

Christmas bazaars to be set up from Dec 22 in Sial ..

6 minutes ago

Govt committed to eradicating polio from province: ..

6 minutes ago

Japan Aims to Develop Russian Economy, Enhance Bus ..

6 minutes ago

Modern camping pods installed in Kalash valley to ..

7 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.