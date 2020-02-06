UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Additional Deputy Commissioner Asked To Constitute Teams For Anti-dengue Surveillance

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 09:17 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner asked to constitute teams for anti-dengue surveillance

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Saima Younas Thursday asked the officials of private housing societies to constitute teams for anti-dengue surveillance in their areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Saima Younas Thursday asked the officials of private housing societies to constitute teams for anti-dengue surveillance in their areas.

Talking to delegation of Defense Housing Society ,Behria Town and Attock Refinery Company representatives here at his office,she said that district administration would provide every assistance to them to control the spread of dengue fever.

The ADC asked them to nominate focal persons for anti-dengue activities and made plan for monitoring of surveillance teams.

She stressed that anti dengue efforts should be vigorously continued in all areas to intercept virus and adopt appropriate remedial measures for dengue prevention in the areas which had been still left due to any reason.

The ADC said that on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, dengue diagnostic facilities are being extending at grassroots level.

Related Topics

Dengue Chief Minister Punjab Company All Attock Refinery Limited Housing Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Hamdan bin Mohammed attend we ..

4 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Senegalese Foreign Min ..

19 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal discuss bi ..

1 hour ago

Corruption/Malpractices category added to Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves &#039;Code of Conduct ..

1 hour ago

Kashmir solidarity week held in FGEI

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.