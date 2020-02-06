Additional Deputy Commissioner asked to constitute teams for anti-dengue surveillance

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Saima Younas Thursday asked the officials of private housing societies to constitute teams for anti-dengue surveillance in their areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Saima Younas Thursday asked the officials of private housing societies to constitute teams for anti-dengue surveillance in their areas.

Talking to delegation of Defense Housing Society ,Behria Town and Attock Refinery Company representatives here at his office,she said that district administration would provide every assistance to them to control the spread of dengue fever.

The ADC asked them to nominate focal persons for anti-dengue activities and made plan for monitoring of surveillance teams.

She stressed that anti dengue efforts should be vigorously continued in all areas to intercept virus and adopt appropriate remedial measures for dengue prevention in the areas which had been still left due to any reason.

The ADC said that on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, dengue diagnostic facilities are being extending at grassroots level.