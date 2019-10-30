Additional Deputy Commissioner Buner authorized to hold additional charge

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has authorized Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Buner to hold the additional charge of the post of Project Manager

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has authorized Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Buner to hold the additional charge of the post of Project Manager, Computerization of Land Record, Buner by relieving Deputy Commissioner, Buner of the Additional charge, in the public interest, with immediate effect, till further orders, said a notification issued here byEstablishment Department KP Wednesday.