Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bilal Feroz directs to set up sugar fair price shops

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bilal Feroz has directed the administration of sugar mills for setting up of fair price shops in the district.

Addressing a meeting of sugar mills administration on Thursday the ADCG has said that for combating the black marketing mafia the sugar mills make sure supply of sugar at fair price shop at all tehsils of the district.

He warned the administration in case of non compliance of direction strict action would be taken under Sugarcane Act against the responsible.

Bilal Feroz has directed the sugar mills administration to keep neither open sugar mills stocks adding that neither black marketing and illegal storage nor the inflation will be tolerated.

The meeting was told that there was no crisis of sugar whereas the stock holders have stock according to allocated quota.

The meeting was attended by assistant commissioners Sahiwal, Bhalwal, Shahpur Kotmomin tehsils and representatives of sugar mills.