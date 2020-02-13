UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bilal Feroz Directs To Set Up Sugar Fair Price Shops

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:31 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bilal Feroz directs to set up sugar fair price shops

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bilal Feroz has directed the administration of sugar mills for setting up of fair price shops in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bilal Feroz has directed the administration of sugar mills for setting up of fair price shops in the district.

Addressing a meeting of sugar mills administration on Thursday the ADCG has said that for combating the black marketing mafia the sugar mills make sure supply of sugar at fair price shop at all tehsils of the district.

He warned the administration in case of non compliance of direction strict action would be taken under Sugarcane Act against the responsible.

Bilal Feroz has directed the sugar mills administration to keep neither open sugar mills stocks adding that neither black marketing and illegal storage nor the inflation will be tolerated.

The meeting was told that there was no crisis of sugar whereas the stock holders have stock according to allocated quota.

The meeting was attended by assistant commissioners Sahiwal, Bhalwal, Shahpur Kotmomin tehsils and representatives of sugar mills.

Related Topics

Sahiwal Price Bhalwal Shahpur Stocks All

Recent Stories

DP World to acquire majority stake in TIS containe ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan UAE review preparations for upcoming JMC ..

2 minutes ago

Etihad Arena to host its first event in April

35 minutes ago

Kauffman Fellows Summit concludes

36 minutes ago

Minister for National Food Security Khusro Bakhtia ..

25 minutes ago

12-year old body of a woman recovered from house i ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.