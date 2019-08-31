UrduPoint.com
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Visits Muharram Routes

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 05:07 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner General visits Muharram routes

Additional Deputy Commissioner General and Focal Person for Muharram arrangements Muhammad Hamza Salek visited various Muharram routes here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : Additional Deputy Commissioner General and Focal Person for Muharram arrangements Muhammad Hamza Salek visited various Muharram routes here on Saturday.

He directed officials concerned for removing encroachment from the routes and said the district government had finalised all arrangements regarding Muharram.

He said the district administration and police were committed to make foolproof security arrangements during Muharram.

He said a control-room had been set up at the deputy commissioner office and monitoring of processions would be ensured through CCTV cameras.

