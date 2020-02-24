Additional Deputy Commissioner Harnai urges citizen to take part in plantation drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Harani Ashrafuddin Monday said excessive tree plantation was responsibility of every citizen for ensuring decreasing air pollution

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Harani Ashrafuddin Monday said excessive tree plantation was responsibility of every citizen for ensuring decreasing air pollution.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony in connection tree plantation which was held at Deputy Commissioner Harnai office where he officially inaugurated plantation derive 2020 by planting a sapling at DC Office.

Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Faizullah Khan Tareen, Divisional Forest Harnai Bakhtullah Kakar, Range Forest Officer Rooullah, SDO Wildlife and other officers were present on the occasion.

ADC said as we learned in third grade biology, trees were essential for life which generate the pure air.

He further said that trees sequester carbon, helping to remove carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases from the air, which cools the earth saying in fact a mature canopy tree absorbs enough carbon and releases enough oxygen to sustain two human beings, he added.

The ADC said that saplings were very important in our ecosystem because most of the weather pattern depend on them. There are also a number of good uses of wood that we get from the trees, but we cut trees instead of planting more trees.

He emphasized citizens to plant more and more trees because they add freshness to our environment and we should care them after plantation tree in the areas which was most important for stability of trees.