Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Review On-going Development Schemes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2024 | 01:20 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Shaheed Benazirabad Nawab Sameer Laghari along with Public Health Officers reviewed the ongoing public health schemes in Skarund.
He said that water supply, drainage and other schemes should be completed soon to provide facilities to the public after the completion of the ongoing schemes.
Nawab Samir Laghari said that standard materials should be used in the ongoing schemes.
Public Health Engineer Muzaffar Zardari informed that work on water supply and drainage schemes is going on in Taluka Skarund.
On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Ramiz Raja, Assistant Commissioner (UT) Ghaznafar Pradhak and other concerned officers were also accompanied by the Additional Deputy Commissioner.
