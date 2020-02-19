Additional Deputy Commissioner Mithi chairs meeting regarding over profiteering, price hike

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Mukhtiar Ahmed Abro Wednesday said strict action will be taken against profiteers and hoarders

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The Additional Deputy Commissioner Mukhtiar Ahmed Abro Wednesday said strict action will be taken against profiteers and hoarders.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with business community, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars here ADC asked the concerned officers to visit markets and get implement the prices of daily use items as officially fixed by district administration.

He further asked to take strict action against profiteering and hoarders.ADC further said that every shopkeeper was bound to display the rate list at their shops so that customer could feel convenience while purchasing commodities.Meanwhile a rate list of daily use commodities had been issued by district administration including pulses,wheat flour, chicken meat, mutton,Rice, Red chillies, Black peeper.