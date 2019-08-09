Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawabshah vows to implement code of conduct for hide collection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Home Department Sindh issued the code of conduct here on Friday in which only registered parties, organizations, welfare Institutions and religious madrassas could collect hides of sacrificial animals during Eid-ul-Azha.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-1, Shaheed Benazirabad Waseem Hamid while chairing a meeting said that donation of hide is the basic religious right and freedom of everyone so those intending to collect hides have to abide by the code of conduct.

No one would be allowed to set up camp, install loudspeakers on vehicles, hoist flags and making announcements from mosques, madrasas and office, or to hold or carry banners or posters for hide collection, he said adding that persons collecting hides was required to keep self Computerized National Identity Card, Identity card of party or organization and permission letter issued by Deputy Commissioner.

In other case administration would be authorized to seize collected hide and initiate legal action against party, organization or their workers on the charges of violating rules regulations, he stated.

Any complaint of forcefully demanding hides may be lodged with Control Room set up at DC office on numbers 02449370337, 02449370334 and fax No. 02449370338.

Additional Deputy Commissioner directed Assistant Commissioners of the district for maintaining sanitation in the city prior to Eid, arrange drinking water at Eid gahs on Eid day. Municipal and Town Committee officials were directed to prepare Master Plan and deploy officials on shift duties for removing offal of sacrificial animals.

Meeting was informed that carrying of any type of weapons would be strictly prohibited and those contravening would face action.