Additional Deputy Commissioner presides meeting for conducting of village census in Thatta district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The village census will be launched across the country from 2020 in three phases and it will be conduct in Sindh and Punjab province.

This was stated by the Additional Deputy Commissioner- I, Thatta Muhammad Arif Kalwar while presiding over a meeting regarding village census at his office on Monday.

The meeting was attended by the representative of Federal Bureau of Statistics Abdul Majeed Leghari, officers of Revenue, Agriculture, Livestock, Local Government and other departments also attended the meeting.

Abdul Majeed Leghari briefed the meeting about importance, necessity and process of the village census to be conducted in the country in three phases by the planning and development section of the Federal Bureau of Statistics.

He said in first phase village census will be launched in Sindh and Punjab from January 2020 and in second phase it would be launched in warm areas of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the third and last phase would be conducted in cold areas of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces and all areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Leghari informed that training for the field staff on how to conduct the census will be launched from Jan 1 and every Deputy Commissioner has been assigned head of the overall activity in his respective district and Assistant Commissioner concerned will head the drive in Taluka.

The Revenue department officers will play important role in data collection, he said and added that after training, the assigned staff will collect data and a questionnaire will be filled.

He said village census had been conducted every five years, while the current drive is the ninth village census which is being conducted after 10 years.