UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Lahore Asghar Joiya Visits Kafalat Centre In Khana Kacha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 02:52 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Lahore Asghar Joiya visits kafalat centre in Khana Kacha

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Lahore Asghar Joiya on Saturday visited Ehsaas Kafalat Programme centre Kahna Kacha set up for the distribution of financial assistance to needy persons and reviewed the arrangements made for the masses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Lahore Asghar Joiya on Saturday visited Ehsaas Kafalat Programme centre Kahna Kacha set up for the distribution of financial assistance to needy persons and reviewed the arrangements made for the masses.

He visited the cash disbursement countres and reviewed the arrangements and payments delivery services. He also inquired the visitors about their financial data and valid CNIC.

He also reviewed the sitting arrangement, medical camp and drinking water in center and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

He said that screening process regarding coronavirus of the visitors was also conducted in centers.

The ADCR said the district administration had made timely arrangements to provide emergency cash assistant to needy persons. He directed the officials concerned to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) pertainingto coronavirus. He said the administration was utilizing all potential resourcesto provide facilitate to the public in this time of trial.

Related Topics

Lahore Water All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trump and his presidential rival Biden wish Muslim ..

2 minutes ago

Ajman Transport Authority links digital services w ..

8 minutes ago

Special Assistant to KP CM for LG Kamran Bangash t ..

9 minutes ago

Premier League come up with concrete proposals to ..

7 minutes ago

Peru's interior minister quits as virus hits polic ..

7 minutes ago

Anti-locust operation for its complete elimination ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.