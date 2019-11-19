UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tharparkar Inaugurates Fair Price Flour Stall

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 10:14 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tharparkar inaugurates fair price flour stall

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tharparkar, Mukhtiar Ali Abro Tuesday inaugurated the fair price flour stall here at Kashmir Chowk

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tharparkar, Mukhtiar Ali Abro Tuesday inaugurated the fair price flour stall here at Kashmir Chowk .

Abro, on the occasion, said that district administration was taking all out efforts to resolve the problems of masses on priority so that their difficulties regarding flour dearth could be minimized.

He said that flour stall had been set up by district administration and food department.

He said low price flour would be available for general public only, not for shopkeepers and Flour mills .

Mean while district food controller, Amjad Memon apprised, that around 1000 bags of each of 10 kilogram were available in stall from where low price flour to be provided on daily basis to the people.

Related Topics

Price Tharparkar All From

Recent Stories

Syrian Foreign Ministry Slams EU's 'Blind Obedienc ..

1 minute ago

US Government Gets Failing Grade in Health Care, E ..

1 minute ago

Labour Vows to Delist Eco-Unfriendly Companies Fro ..

2 minutes ago

German, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Discuss Prepar ..

2 minutes ago

'Islam teaches balance in every day matters'

6 minutes ago

737 drug peddlers arrested in Lahore

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.