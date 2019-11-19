Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tharparkar inaugurates fair price flour stall

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tharparkar, Mukhtiar Ali Abro Tuesday inaugurated the fair price flour stall here at Kashmir Chowk

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tharparkar , Mukhtiar Ali Abro Tuesday inaugurated the fair price flour stall here at Kashmir Chowk .

Abro, on the occasion, said that district administration was taking all out efforts to resolve the problems of masses on priority so that their difficulties regarding flour dearth could be minimized.

He said that flour stall had been set up by district administration and food department.

He said low price flour would be available for general public only, not for shopkeepers and Flour mills .

Mean while district food controller, Amjad Memon apprised, that around 1000 bags of each of 10 kilogram were available in stall from where low price flour to be provided on daily basis to the people.