Additional DG Visits FDA City

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 08:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Additional Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Amer Aziz has visited FDA city to check various matters.

Director Estate Management Suhail Maqsood, Deputy Director Makhdoom Babar, Assistant Director/ Focal Person Rana Liaqat Ali, Assistant Director Engineering Talah Tabassum, Inspector Enforcement Aslam Gujjar and other staff members were also present on the occasion.

Additional Director General inspected one-window counter working at Project Management Unit and reviewed precautionary measures against coronavirus.

He directed the staff to follow preventive measures by using face mask, sanitizers and other SOPs.

Amer Aziz said that the facilities of cleaning hands with sanitizer should be provided to the applicants by the management staff.

He said that the departmental work at the one window counter should be disposed of quickly to avoid any unnecessary delay and wait.

Additional Director General also checked the security matters.He said that vigilant eye should be kept on any violation of construction rules and regulations.

He said that regular monitoring and patrolling be carried out for performing the responsibilities efficiently.

Additional DG took a round of FDA city and checked the fruit parks established there and directed the staff for proper care of fruit plants for better nourishment.

Later, he inspected the some constructions and asked the staff for providing all-out administrative support to the allotees.

