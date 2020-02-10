Additional Director FIA Cyber Crime Cell visits University of Karachi CDFST

Additional Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Cell Faizullah Korejo visited the Center for Digital Forensic Science and Technology (CDFST) University of Karachi (KU) on Monday and inquired about literacy programs, research work and investigative learning projects that the Center would be introducing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Additional Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Cell Faizullah Korejo visited the Center for Digital Forensic Science and Technology (CDFST) University of Karachi (KU) on Monday and inquired about literacy programs, research work and investigative learning projects that the Center would be introducing.

He was interested in seeking assistance in training of FIA personnel for their capacity building with the help of CDFST, said a statement.

He reiterated and aimed at designing and in developing different degrees, diplomas, certificates courses and syllabus for different FIA forensic experts.

The Additional Director FIA Cyber Crime Cell expressed that the CDFST KU and FIA should organize workshops, seminars, training courses, as well as plan and design training programs in joint venture in the field of criminology and forensic science.

He shared that the society as a whole has become dependent on cyber systems across the full range of human activities, including commerce, finance, health care, energy, entertainment, communications, and national defense.

It was also discussed that the globally-interconnected digital information and communications infrastructure are known as `cyberspace' underpins almost every facet of modern society and provides critical support for FIA.

Faizullah Korejo observed that this Center would play a major role in Pakistan's economy, civil infrastructure, public safety, and national security.

While talking to In-charge CDFST, Dr. Qamar ul Arafeen, Additional Director FIA Cyber Crime Cell Faizullah Korejo said that the need was felt to also have cross border associations and for the need to built a Computer Emergency Response Team as cyber insecurity is a worldwide problem, potentially affecting all cyber systems and their dependent infrastructure.

Faizullah Korejo mentioned that the FIA would like to sign a memorandum of understanding with the KU's CDFST and homework in this regard would be completed soon so that FIA personnel would be benefitted from the CDFST.