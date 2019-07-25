Additional Director FIA emphasizes need of effective legislation to curb cyber crimes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The Additional Director Federal Investigation Agency ( FIA Sindh Faizullah Korejo has emphasized the need for formation of effective legislation against cyber crimes in order to curb this menace from the society.

The cyber crime rates were on rise all over the world and there was need of establishing cyber crimes courts separately so that speedy justice could be provided to victims, he said while delivering a lecture on "Cyber crimes, laws and prevention" organized by Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro under its awareness lecture programme on Thursday.

He said majority of the criminals involved in cyber crimes were financially sound and they wanted to tarnish honour, popularity and reputation of their opponents only to achieve their nefarious goals.

He informed that increasing rate of cyber crimes posing great threat to the society as around one million people are becoming victims of cyber crimes in all over the world. Besides cyber crimes, he said that many countries of the world have now involved in cyber war to defeat enemies through computer and internet instead of dropping bombs.

The cyber crimes are being carried out from accounts of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, he said and added that usage of card for online purchase also came under cyber crimes. The criminals have launched fake websites to achieve their nefarious goals, he said and added that hackers caused damage to reputation of many organizations by hacking their computer systems.

He underlined the need of introducing state of the art technologies with professional experts to detect cyber crimes in the country. The establishment of separate court for cyber crimes with formulation of effective legislation in order to curb this menace without any delay, he added.

The Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili while speaking on the occasion called upon the victims of cyber crimes to lodge their complaints in writing or online with FIA instead of hiding the criminal acts which committed against them by the criminals.

Among others, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali and Focal Persons Students Affairs Office Dr. Tanveer Phulpoto also spoke on the occasion.