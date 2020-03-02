Additional District and Session Judge Shagufta Siddiqui passes away

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 08:51 PM

The 7th Additional District and Session Judge Shagufta Siddiqui, 59 years old, passed away here Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The 7th Additional District and Session Judge Shagufta Siddiqui, 59 years old, passed away here Monday.

Her funeral prayer was offered at Judges Cottages near the Civil Court.

The District and Session Judge Hyderabad, the Additional District and Session Judges, the civil judges and judicial magistrates, the office bearers and members of the bar associations and lawyers besides the family members attended the funeral.

She was later laid to rest in a graveyard in Paat Sharif in Dadu district.

Siddiqui was a spinster and she had left behind her brothers and sisters to mourn her death.

According to the family members, the deceased judge was suffering from cancer.

