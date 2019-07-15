Additional District And Session Judge Visits District Jail Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 08:00 PM
Additional District and Session Judge (ASJ), Zahid Mehmood Guznavi on Monday visited District Jail here and ordered to release four prisoners involved in petty crime
According to jail officials, during visit, the ASJ inspected women barracks and ordered jail authorities to solve their problems at earliest.
He also visited jail hospital and inquired about the health of the prisoners.
On this occassion, Jail Superintendent, Malik Atta Ullah gave detailed briefing to visiting judicial officer about facilitates being provided to the jail inmates.