Additional District And Session Judge Visits District Jail Jhang

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 11:59 PM

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Additional District and Session Judge (ADSJ) Sheikh Muhammad Ejaz accompanied by Civil Judge Muhammad Rafiq has visited district jail here on Saturday.

He was given warm welcome on his arrival.

During his visit, he listened to the problems of prisoners in female and juvenile barracks and issued on-spot orders to resolve their problems.

He also inspected jail hospital, kitchen, store etc. He directed the jail staff to further improve the security.

