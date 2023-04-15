UrduPoint.com

Additional District And Sessions Judge Attock Visits District Jail

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Attock Shafqatullah here on Saturday visited the District Jail.

During the visit, the Additional District and Sessions Judge made a detailed visit to the inside jail barracks, kitchen, hospital, new age and women's ward.

Judicial Magistrate Mahmoud Alam was also accompanied by him on the occasion.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge expressed satisfaction over the performance of the jail administration and appreciated their efforts.

