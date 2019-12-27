Additional District and Sessions Judge inspects district jail Muzaffargarh

(@imziishan)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Khursheed Ahmad Anjum inspected the district jail and ordered for the release of 11 prisoners languishing in jail for minor crimes.

The AD&SJ ordered release of prisoners on his personal surety bonds.

During his visit to jail, he inspected ward of kids, hospital, barrack, kitchen and also checked quality of food given to the inmates.

Civil judge Riaz Ahmad Khan, Superintendent Jail Aamir Umar Qureshi and other officials were also present.