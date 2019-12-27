UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Additional District And Sessions Judge Inspects District Jail Muzaffargarh

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 30 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 06:34 PM

Additional District and Sessions Judge inspects district jail Muzaffargarh

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Khursheed Ahmad Anjum inspected the district jail and ordered for the release of 11 prisoners languishing in jail for minor crimes

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Khursheed Ahmad Anjum inspected the district jail and ordered for the release of 11 prisoners languishing in jail for minor crimes.

The AD&SJ ordered release of prisoners on his personal surety bonds.

During his visit to jail, he inspected ward of kids, hospital, barrack, kitchen and also checked quality of food given to the inmates.

Civil judge Riaz Ahmad Khan, Superintendent Jail Aamir Umar Qureshi and other officials were also present.

Related Topics

Jail Visit

Recent Stories

Benazir’s 12th death anniversary: Zardari addres ..

3 minutes ago

Outgoing UK Ambassador Laurie Bristow Fondly Remem ..

30 seconds ago

Credit of launching Jalalpur Canal goes to PTI gov ..

33 seconds ago

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University admission test on D ..

34 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner West - Karachi chairs meeting ..

36 seconds ago

Jordan's public debt hits 42 bln USD

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.