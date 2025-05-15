Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Iqbal Haral releases 6 prisoners from central jail

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Iqbal Haral released six prisoners involved in minor nature crimes on personal bonds from central jail, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Iqbal Haral released six prisoners involved in minor nature crimes on personal bonds from central jail, here on Thursday.

Accompanied by Civil Judge/Judicial Magistrate Sheikh Abdul Razaq, he visited the jail and issued the orders to release the prisoners.

The judicial officers inspected the medical facilities in the jail hospital, kitchen and barracks and expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the administration.

Deputy Superintendent (Executive) Fazal Elahi Lara and Deputy Superintendent (Judicial) Subba Khan Javed briefed them about the facilities available in the jail and the number of prisoners.

The AD&SJ met the prisoners and enquired about the problems they were facing in the jail.